American Man 'deeply Regrets' Helping Carlos Ghosn Flee Japan To Escape Trial

Helping intentionally wanted fugitive Carlos Ghosn escape trial in Japan was a ‘mistake’ that he ‘deeply regrets’, said one of the Americans who assisted the former Nissan Motor Co chairman to flee the country into safety in Lebanon. As per The Associated Press report, in Tokyo court hearing on June 29, with a quavering voice, Michael Taylor said, “I helped Carlos Ghosn escape Japan while he was on bail.” US Army Special Forces veteran Taylor was reportedly brought into the court with his son Peter. Taylor also asked the three judges to allow him to return to the United States to see his disabled father.

“I deeply regret my actions and sincerely apologize for causing difficulties for the judicial process and for the Japanese people,” the American reportedly said.

At a previous hearing at least two weeks ago, Michael and his son Peter agreed with assertions made by the Japanese prosecutors that they helped Ghosn escape the country at the end of 2019. The father-son duo was reportedly extradited to Japan from the United States earlier this year and now face a maximum of three years in prison on charges of harbouring or assisting the escape of a criminal.

Taylor questioned for 18 minutes by attorneys

As per the report, Michael Taylor who was handcuffed was questioned by his attorney for at least 18 minutes which was followed by the grilling of the prosecutors. In the hearing on Tuesday, Taylor also described how he learnt that former Nissan Motor Co. chairman wanted to escape and that Ghosn’s cousin was his wife’s sister-in-law who cornered him to help Ghosn flee the country. Of the treatment he is receiving in Japan, Taylor said, "I didn’t know much about Japan. All I know is that the Japanese are the friendliest people I’ve ever bumped into."

Peter Taylor, who allegedly met with Ghosn to plan the escape also apologised for the "trouble" he caused. He said, "I must apologize to the people of Japan...After more than 400 days in jail, I have had a lot of time to reflect. I take full responsibility and deeply apologize. I am sorry."

The case involving Taylors in Tokyo is reportedly the latest addition to multiple legal proceedings around the world left in Ghosn’s wake. Former Nissan director Greg kelly is also standing a trial in Tokyo for allegedly helping to understate Ghosn’s compensation and Nissan is further suing Ghosn for 10 billion yen in damages in a separate lawsuit in Yokohama.

Meanwhile, French investigators have been questioning Ghosn in Beirut on accusations that he siphoned Renault SA funds and just last month the former automotive executive was ordered to pay around 5 million euros to a local unit of Nissan in another case in the Netherlands.

IMAGE: AP

(With inputs from AP)