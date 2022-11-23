American Rapper Ice Cube Claims He Lost $9 Million Movie Deal For Saying No To Covid Shot

O’Shea Jackson Sr. also known as Raper “Ice Cube” is a rapper and actor popularly known for his films like ‘Friday’ and ‘Are We There Yet?’ is also known for his anti-vaccination stance the rapper refused to take the Covid vaccine. Apparently, this stance cost the American rapper a $9 million movie deal. According to Rolling Stone, rapper Ice Cube talked about the whole ordeal in the ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game' podcast.

The film Ice Cube was talking about was the movie titled 'Oh Hell No', which is a Sony Pictures project. Ice Cube was all set to star alongside Jack Black, who is famous for his roles in movies like “School of Rock”, “Jumanji”, etc. According to Rolling Stone, the producers of the film demanded the cast and crew get the Covid vaccine ahead of the shoot. The measure was taken to prevent the transmission of the Covid-19 virus. However, Ice Cube refused to follow the guidelines which led to him walking away from a $9 million payday.

Ice Cube claimed he quit but later backtracked

After the reports came that Ice Cube was dropped from the movie, the rapper initially did not make a public comment on the issue. He finally shared what went down, in the podcast when he was asked about the movie. At first, Cube claimed that he was the one who turned down the project, he said, “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the mo*******ng jab (Covid vaccine). I turned down $9 million.” He added, “F**k that jab, and f**k y’all for trying to make me get it.”

However, Ice Cube then went on to backtrack on the assertion he made before. He admitted that he didn’t “turn down” the movie, rather he was dropped from the project. He said, “Those mo*********rs didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just didn’t give it to me.”

Ice Cube later admitted that he worries about how he is being perceived in Hollywood. He said, “I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now,” but when he was asked about his stance on the vaccine now, he had few harsh words to say. Summing up the conversation he said, “I didn’t need that s**t (Covid vaccine). I didn’t catch that s**t (Covid-19) at all… I didn’t need that s**t… Ain’t gonna take no s**t I don’t need.”