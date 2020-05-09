Americans Split Over COVID-19 Vaccine; Only 55% Sure To Accept It

A Yahoo News/YouGov poll has stated that almost one in five American citizens are not willing to get vaccinated, even though a majority of those who were polled (55%) stated that they will take the vaccine once it is available.

Americans split over vaccine

About 100 research groups are pursuing vaccines with nearly a dozen in the early stages of human trials or poised to start. It’s a crowded field, but researchers say that only increases the odds that a few might overcome the many obstacles that remain.

“We’re not really in a competition against each other. We’re in a race against a pandemic virus, and we really need as many players in that race as possible,” Dr. Andrew Pollard, who is leading the University of Oxford’s vaccine study, told The Associated Press.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top expert has said: “You need more shots on goal for a chance at getting a safe and effective vaccine.” The first cautious tests of March, when small numbers of volunteers got injections to check for side effects, have turned into larger studies in China, the U.S. and Europe to look for hints that different vaccine candidates really protect.

Earlier this week, world leaders and philanthropists met on and ledged $8.1 billion to fight the Coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, the money will be used for the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of a possible vaccine and treatment of COVID-19 patients worldwide. The online donor conference was attended by leaders from Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Spain, and other major countries in the world, including organisations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft has previously stated that the vaccine development to prevent coronavirus could take nine months to two years. In his GatesNotes blog, the business magnate said that the world will return to normalcy only when we have the near-perfect drug to treat COVID-19, or when almost every person on the planet gets vaccinated against coronavirus.

Gates admitted that near-perfect drug to cure COVID-19 is unlikely to happen anytime soon and most of the drug candidates right now are nowhere near that powerful. The 64-year-old business tycoon said that the world needs a safe and effective vaccine, and that too with billions of doses, to return to normalcy.

