Amid Afghanistan Crisis, Afghan Envoy Farid Mamundzay Applauds India's Support & Sympathy

Afghanistan Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay on Sunday acknowledged and appreciated his Indian friends for their kind and supportive words and the diplomatic missions in New Delhi for the war-torn country since the Taliban's takeover last Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Mamundzay wrote, "I appreciate the kind words of sympathy and support messages from all Indian friends and the diplomatic missions in New Delhi over the suffering of Afghans in the past few weeks, particularly the last 7-8 days. The avoidable suffering of #Afghanistan is man-made and at a scale beyond all civilised contemplation." Afghanistan's future is hanging in the balance since the takeover and thousands of Afghans fled the country and took shelter in other neighbouring nations in order to save their lives.

Earlier, the Taliban had also announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials, including women, urging them to return to work. However, residents reacted cautiously and only a few women took to the streets. "Afghanistan is going through a difficult time, and only good leadership, compassionate attitude and international support to the Afghan people would somewhat bring an end to these miseries #kabulairport #PeaceForAfghanistan," tweeted the Afghan envoy.

The Joe Biden-led US administration is also drawing flak for pulling troops back from Afghanistan which led to the prevailing situation in the war-marred country.

India evacuated about 300 people from Kabul

It should be mentioned here that India on Sunday evacuated about 300 people from Kabul while the former also garnered praises from Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants for evacuating one of its citizens from the war-torn country. He was reportedly evacuated with Indian nationals to New Delhi on an Indian military plane. As an Air India flight with evacuees from Kabul landed in New Delhi on Sunday, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that the Indian government is committed to the safe returns of its nationals from Afghanistan. According to ANI, India has been evacuating its citizens along the Dushanbe, Tajikistan, and Qatar routes. India has been allowed to operate two flights per day from Kabul to evacuate its nationals stranded in Afghanistan.

