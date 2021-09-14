Amid Afghanistan Crisis, Taliban Claims 'no War Crimes' Committed In Panjshir Province

Days after forming interim government in Afghanistan, the Taliban-led Afghan government's Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabiullah Mujahid refuted reports of human rights violations in Panjshir province. According to The Khaama Press News Agency, Mujahid stated that Taliban fighters in the province of Panjshir did not commit any war crimes. He went on to say that the human rights watchdog would be allowed to visit the province and investigate all the charges.

The human rights organisation should not be used as a scapegoat for spreading false information and instead need to act impartially, added Mujahid, as reported by The Khaama Press News Agency. Panjshir province remained the lone defiant holdout after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15, with resistance forces led by Ahamd Masoud, the son of late Afghan guerrilla commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, fighting the Taliban.

It should be noted here that the National Resistance Front's base in Panjshir has been led by Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh, who has declared himself caretaker President after the country's President Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled to Dubai after the Taliban's takeover. Hundreds of members of the Afghan diaspora, including Pashtuns, Tajiks, and Hazaras, took to the streets in Brussels, Belgium, on Sunday, September 12, to protest against the country's newly formed government. The protesters also slammed Pakistan for allegedly supporting the Sunni Pashtun insurgency in Afghanistan. According to ANI, the protest, which drew around 70 individuals, took place near the European Parliament building. Protesters were also seen brandishing "Anti-Taliban" posters and banners and raising the Afghan flag.

Taliban struggle to garner worldwide recognition

The Taliban are struggling to garner worldwide recognition even after a month since taking power in the war-ravaged country, reported ANI, citing local media. The Taliban announced the formation of a caretaker government last week, but the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is yet to get formal recognition from any country. It should be mentioned here that during their 1996-2000 regime, the insurgents had encountered similar issues and even prohibited the cultivation of poppy in an attempt to garner international legitimacy. Only three countries had recognised them during that period: the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden-led US administration has also expressed concerns over affiliations and track records of several newly-announced Taliban cabinet members.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: Twitter/@panjshirprovin1/ANI)