Amid Airbus Competition, Boeing Receives Order For 21 737 MAX Aircraft From Japan Airlines

Japan's national flag carrier, Japan Airlines (JAL), announced an order of 21 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on Thursday as the Oneworld alliance airline moves ahead with its aim to bring advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft into its fleet as it slowly retires its older aircraft. At list pricing, the civil aviation deal for the 737 MAX is valued at $2.5 billion. It is seen as a victory for Boeing over its European rival Airbus, which was in talks with JAL about the A320neo narrow-body jet.

According to JAL's President, Yuji Akasaka, the airline plans to induct the new aircraft into its fleet starting in 2026. He further remarked that the 737 MAX would emit 15% less carbon dioxide than the older generation aircraft it will replace, thanks to its increased range and fuel economy. “I believe this is a very high-potential aircraft,” Akasaka said.

Boeing took to Twitter to announce the order and said, "Congratulations to @JALs_now for selecting the 737-8 to sustainably power your future single-aisle fleet. The versatility and efficiency of the 737-8 will help JAL optimize its operations to meet growing demand and reduce carbon emissions for decades to come."

Congratulations to @JALs_now for selecting the 737-8 to sustainably power your future single-aisle fleet. The versatility and efficiency of the 737-8 will help JAL optimize its operations to meet growing demand and reduce carbon emissions for decades to come. pic.twitter.com/AYAg4LjHfN — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) March 23, 2023

“We are delighted to select the Boeing 737-8, a member of the very latest 737MAX family, to replace our Boeing 737-800s, which make up the largest proportion of the JAL Group’s fleet,” said Yuji Akasaka.

He further remarked and said, “we look forward to carrying our passengers in the utmost safety and comfort, and to moving closer to our 2050 carbon-neutral goals thanks to a combination of these super-efficient aircraft, operational innovations and new fuel-saving technologies.”

JAL rocked the market by choosing the Airbus A350 over the Boeing 787 Dreamliner

The JAL order gives the MAX a foothold with Japan's premier airline as Boeing attempts to challenge its European competitor, Airbus, dominance in the market for narrow-body aircraft.

The Japanese carrier has been loyal to Boeing, however, in 2013 it surprised the aviation market by choosing to purchase Airbus's A350 wide-body aircraft over Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, which at the time was having difficulty fixing technical issues.

The initial Airbus order aroused concerns about whether Boeing will continue to dominate the Japanese market, even though JAL's existing fleet of 48 Dreamliners dwarfs the carrier's 11 A350s.

According to a joint press release by Japan Airlines and Boeing, "the 737 MAX will provide JAL with greater range and fuel efficiency, reducing both fuel use and carbon emissions by 15% compared to the airplanes the airline is replacing. In addition, the 737 MAX is a quieter airplane, creating a significantly smaller noise footprint than the airplanes it replaces."

The 737 MAX crisis increased such worries, which caused All Nippon Airlines to put off concluding a 20 MAX purchase that had been initially announced in January 2019. In July, ANA and Boeing completed their MAX agreement.

According to JAL, the Boeing 737-800 now makes up the majority of its narrow-body fleet, with the airline owning 47 aircraft and leasing an additional 17 737s.

Boeing hits 2023 with big orders

The latest agreement with Japan Airlines complements some other recent orders that Boeing has received. Boeing announced last week that Saudi Arabian airlines had placed a sizable order totalling nearly $37 billion. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia had an impact on the decision. 38 Boeing 787s were listed as firm orders, and 43 more were added as options.

The recently announced Riyadh Air, which plans to create a network of more than 100 trips by the end of the decade, would share the 78 aircraft with Saudia. Riyadh Air and Saudia will each receive 39 787-9s with options for ten and 33 more aircraft, respectively.

Air India is ordering 220 Boeing aircraft valued at $34 billion. The orders include 190 737 Max aircraft, 20 of Boeing’s 787s, and 10 of its 777Xs. The purchase also includes customer options for an additional 50 737 MAXs and 20 of its 787s, totalling 290 aeroplanes for a total of $45.9 billion at the list price. It is Boeing’s third-largest sale of all time, in dollar value, and its second of all time in quantity.