All three Pandas of the Smithsonian National Zoo are set to return to China by December 7, ending the Panda diplomacy between the US and China. The young male cub Xiao Qi Ji, who was born in Washington, D.C., is also one of them. According to Fox News, one could visit the pandas in timed intervals as the Smithsonian hosts a Panda Palooza from Sep. 23 to Oct. 1.

Notably, adult Pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian have been on lease to the National Zoo since 2000. The lease was renewed several times, but now there would not be any renewal. Certainly, this move has hampered the relationship between the two countries as American friendship does not matter to Xi Jinping. Jinping has been too busy building new nuclear weapons, assaulting the dollar with his BRICS buddies and ordering up combat air formations near Taiwan, reported Fox News.

US says final goodbye to China's Pandas

Removing the pandas from Washington would be another step towards Xi Jinping's vision of a new global order. The US has been dealing with a massive trade deficit because of China. Further, Bejing has filled their universities with 295,000 students of the Communist party elite, bought up farmland, monopolized solar panel production and lured businesses with mirages of profits, reported a US Media outlet.

China doesn’t need to give them Panda Bears anymore, which have always been political. Ling Ling and Hsing Hsing came in 1972 as part of the Nixon thaw with China. This led to the commencement of Panda Diplomacy and a campaign to transform China’s image.

China's panda diplomacy and its history

Communist China was viewed in 1972 as a covert Red threat that had starved between 15 and 55 million of its citizens during the Great Leap Forward under dictator Mao Tse-Tung and killed Americans during the Korean War. Songbirds were exterminated by Mao to boost agricultural output. China needed a new approach and the adorable black and white puff ball bears were great ambassadors. Over the years, up to 75 million people visited the pandas at Washington’s National Zoo.