Amid Chat GPT Popularity, G7 Vows To Pursue 'responsible AI' To Boost Economic Growth

The Group of Seven (G7) nations have agreed to promote the “responsible” use of artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT. According to the South China Morning Post, the nations made this commitment on Sunday as they seek to harness rapidly developing AI technologies which they believe are highly beneficial. The proclamation was made by the technology ministers from Japan, the United States and European nations. The delegations re-affirmed this measure during their two-day meeting in eastern Japan’s Takasaki region located in the Gunma Prefecture.

During the meeting, the delegations from the G7 nations agreed to establish an international arrangement to enhance the free flow of “trusted data” across national borders. “Given that generative AI technologies are increasingly prominent across countries and sectors, we recognise the need to take stock in the near term of the opportunities and challenges of these technologies and to continue promoting safety and trust,” the groups asserted in a joint declaration. The leaders endorsed an action plan toward “creating an enabling environment responsible for AI innovation”. The technology ministers from the G7 nations pledged to formulate international standards for AI governance frameworks.

Aim to ensure ‘Data Free Flow with Trust'

The concept of "Data Free Flow with Trust” was proposed by Japan at the meeting, the delegations then went on to reiterate the need to “accelerate and operationalise” and asserted that data is an “enabler of economic growth, development and social well-being”. The ministers emphasised the need to enable the full potential of global economic growth without compromising the privacy and security of individuals and other entities. According to SCMP, the ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States along with the European Union adopted separate action plans for internet governance. The minister also pledged to enhance digital infrastructure in light of geopolitical risks.

“We resolve to cooperate in making visible and tackling the tactics of digital authoritarianism and remain committed to protecting our democratic institutions and values from foreign threats,” the statement said. The Sunday joint statement cited five principles for policymakers to govern the use of AI. These five principles include the rule of law, due process, democracy, respect for human rights and harnessing opportunities for innovation. According to SCMP, the meeting was jointly chaired by Digital Minister Taro Kono, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Internal Affairs and Communication Minister Takeaki Matsumoto.