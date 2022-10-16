Amid Conflict With China, Taiwan Signs MoUs With US To Boost Ties In 5G & Renewable Energy

Firms from US and Taiwan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in fields such as 5G communications and renewable energy. This comes at a time when tensions between China and Taiwan has been escalating, in the aftermath of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. A total of seven MoUs have been signed, which entails promoting cooperation between Taiwan and US in key areas, as per a report by Taiwan's Liberty Times.

The Taiwan delegation was headed by Taiwan's Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua, who was speaking at a press conference in Washington. The goal was to deepen cooperation between the two nations and stabilise global supply chains. The MoUs were signed under the TTIC framework. TTIC refers to the Technology Trade and Investment Collaboration framework.

Taiwan, US companies sign 7 MoUs to boost engagement in 5G, renewable energy

The MoUs were signed by companies such as Taipower, Aerospace Industrial Development Corp., Quanta Cloud Technology, HTC Corp, TMY Technology Inc., and Edgecore Networks Corp. on the Taiwanese side. On the American side, the companies included Intel Corp, General Electrics, DuPont, Lumen Technologies and RingCentral Inc. Under one of the MoUs, General Electrics will provide Aerospace Industrial Development Corp. with hydrogen-based power generation technology to help grow Taiwan's renewable energy sector. General Electrics will also help Taipower achieve its goal of net zero emissions.

The TTIC framework was established last December to bolster critical technology supply chains between the US and Taiwan. It was a first in-person meeting for the Taiwanese delegation and Washington DC officials under the TTIC framework. The Taiwanese Economics Affairs Minister said that there are plans for more TTIC framework meetings, although the dates have not yet been scheduled.

Taiwan is an important hub for Semiconductor manufacturing. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) is one of the most crucial semiconductor companies in the world. The Taiwanese economic minister will visit Applied Materials in Silicon Valley to garner investments of up to $ 950 million. Applied Materials is an American company that aids semiconductor manufacturing firms by providing them the necessary software. Minister Wang flagged that any disruption to Taiwan's semiconductor industry will lead to a severe negative impact on the world economy. The Taiwan delegation's to Washington comes at a time when China is carrying out its 20th Party Congress, where Xi Jinping spoke about 'reunifying' Taiwan with China, as per reports from Financial Times.

Image: AP