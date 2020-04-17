Emboldened By Lack Of Human Presence, Lions Take Nap On Road In South Africa Amid Lockdown

As humans stay indoors amidst lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus across the globe, wild animals are taking advantage of this situation and are enjoying every bit of this freedom. On such incident was witnessed in South Africa's Kruger National Park where a pride of lion was spotted sleeping on a road which would be bustling with tourists on normal days. It was a rare thing to spot considering big cats come out on road only at night.

The image was captured by Park ranger Richard Sowry on Wednesday who was out on patrol. Sowry continues to perform his essential service and work during the lockdown at the National Park so that he can keep a check on the wildlife and guard them against poachers. Kruger National Park, like all other wildlife parks, has been shut since March 25 amidst Coronavirus lockdown.

Kruger visitors that tourists do not normally see

Kruger visitors that tourists do not normally see. #SALockdown This lion pride are usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see. This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp.

📸Section Ranger Richard Sowry pic.twitter.com/jFUBAWvmsA — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) April 15, 2020

Sharing his experience on snapping the snoozing big cats, Sowry said he was driving near Orpen Rest Camp on Wednesday afternoon when he spotted the lions on the road ahead and pulled up just five metres (5.5 yards) away to look at the unusual phenomenon.

He further added that when he took the photos on his mobile the lions did not seem bothered and most of them were fast asleep. Explaining why he didn't walk up close to the lions while taking the photos, he said that lions are used to people in vehicles and all animals have "much more of an instinctive fear of people on foot".

(With inputs from Agencies)

