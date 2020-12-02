Amid COVID Crisis, UN Relief Chief Eyes USD 35 Billion For 2021 Humanitarian Initiatives

Taking to Twitter, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock shared that an amount of $35 billion is needed to provide aid to the 160 million people across the globe. Lowcock made the statement while launching the United Nation's Global Humanitarian Overview. He highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic has put 'decades of human development at risk. He further added that investing at the right time can 'reduce the scale of the challenge and avoid a much higher bill in the years to come' while urging people to 'invest in humanity'.

For 2021, $35 billion is needed to tackle the many humanitarian challenges we face.



Thank you to all the donors who continue to #InvestInHumanity. pic.twitter.com/kthld8DxQC — Mark Lowcock (@UNReliefChief) December 1, 2020

In just 9 months, the #COVID19 has put decades of human development at risk. Investing now will reduce the scale of the challenge and avoid a much higher bill in the years to come. #InvestInHumanity : https://t.co/uisd96idTh — Mark Lowcock (@UNReliefChief) December 1, 2020

We won’t get a second chance to make the right choice.

Today we are launching the Global Humanitarian Overview.

For 2021, we will need $35 billion, to reach 160 million of the world’s most vulnerable with life-saving support. https://t.co/Y0r9cz9wsA #InvestInhumanity — Mark Lowcock (@UNReliefChief) December 1, 2020

"Most harm in vulnerable countries"

Speaking further, the UN relief chief pointed out that humanitarian initiatives are essential as the COVID-19 pandemic containment measures have led to economic recessions and other challenges like starvation, extreme poverty and death due to other deadly diseases like HIV, malaria and tuberculosis due to lack of healthcare services, especially in the poor countries. Mark Lowcock further warned that 'multiple famines are looming'. The 2021 UN Global Humanitarian Overview has projected that about 235 million people across the world would be in need of assistance and protection in the coming year.

"In just nine months, the COVID-19 pandemic has put decades of human development at risk. It quickly became clear that it was not the virus itself doing most harm in vulnerable countries. It was the impacts of the global recession and lockdowns. Rising food prices, falling incomes, drops in remittances, interrupted vaccination programmes, school closures, and heightened risks of gender-based violence. All this hit the poorest people in the poorest countries hardest of all. In the most vulnerable countries, COVID added yet another layer of suffering on top of pre-existing humanitarian needs caused by prolonged conflicts, and the intensifying impacts of climate change," said UN relief chief Mark Lowcock.

Speaking further, he warned that the number of people facing starvation will double and reach about 270 million in 8 countries while adding that the humanitarian initiative workers, local & international NGOs along with other groups who attempt to provide aid are only able to do so because of the donors who provided over $17 billion in 2020 for the humanitarian initiatives of UN along with the Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19. Sharing that the funding helped the UN provide 'life-saving' aid to about 100 million people, the UN relief chief added that 'the outlook is bleak' in terms of hunger-related problems as the needs of people grow but there is a lack of funding.

"By the end of next year, 150 million more people could sink into extreme poverty, with women and girls hit the hardest. Millions of girls may never return to school. Vaccine interruptions could trigger massive disease outbreaks. And famine - something we thought we had consigned to history - could once again be commonplace. None of this is inevitable," said Lowcock.

He further added, "But it will need everyone to put their shoulder to the wheel. The 2021 Global Humanitarian Overview we are launching today presents the most comprehensive, authoritative and evidence-based assessment of human need across the world. It sets out costed, targeted and highly prioritized country and regional plans from UN agencies and their NGO and Government partners, to meet these needs. Next year, $35 billion dollars is needed to help 160 million of the most vulnerable people in 56 countries around the world."

Urging the well-off countries to donate, the UN Relief chief said, "It is also in the self-interest of better-off countries to fully fund these humanitarian plans. Every nation has been hurt by the pandemic. But some need more help than others to get through it."

