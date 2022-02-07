Amid COVID Surge, South Korea Will No Longer Use GPS Monitoring To Enforce Quarantines

As the cases of Omicron surge tremendously in South Korea, the government on Monday announced to abandon the use of GPS monitoring to trace the people infected with the virus. According to the new guidelines, the health agencies will not make calls to check the status of the infected patients. The government said the Omicron has affected the health employees severely in the past three weeks, resulting in a shortage of staff. While speaking to news agency AP, Jeong Eun-Kyeong, the country’s top infectious disease expert, noted the pace of infection has made it impossible to maintain a strict vigil on the daily cases.

According to the COVID data managed by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, at least 38,691 new cases of the virus were reported in the past 24 hours. The disease-prevention agency noted that the infection rose to nearly nine folds as compared to last month. As per the health expert, the country may witness cases up to 1,70,000 by the end of this month.

It is worth noting that the country had managed the COVID virus well during the first wave of the pandemic compared to the other corner of the world. Health authorities worked closely with biotech companies to ramp up laboratory tests and aggressively mobilised technological tools and public workers to trace contacts and enforce quarantines, reported AP.

The new COVID-19 virus has ravaged the health system badly

However, the Omicron virus has ravaged the health system completely as it affected the health agencies including top hospitals badly in the past three-four weeks. Amid burdening of patients, the health authorities directed the staff to expand at-home treatments, reduce quarantine periods, and reshape testing policy. According to Eun-Kyeong, the plans to ease the monitoring and quarantines came as health and public workers struggled to keep up with the near 1,50,000 people being treated at home for mild or moderate symptoms, which have led to delays in drug prescriptions and has paralysed contact tracing.

"Public workers who had been monitoring virus carriers through GPS-enabled smartphone apps will now be assigned to help with at-home treatments. Virus carriers will no longer be required to report to local health offices when they leave home to visit doctors, while their cohabiting family members can now freely go out to buy food, medicine and other essentials," AP quoted a health official as saying.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP/Pixabay