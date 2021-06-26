Amid Delta Variant Spread, Bangladesh Imposes Nationwide Shutdown To Check Spread Of COVID

Noting a dramatic surge in COVID-19 infections, Bangladesh, in a bid to curb the spread of cases, announced that the country is set to witness a "hard lockdown" for seven days commencing on June 28. In a notification on Friday, the Information Ministry said that all government and private offices would remain shut during the lockdown.

Only emergency services are allowed to operate under the guidelines. All kinds of transports, except those carrying emergency supplies, ambulances and vehicles for healthcare services and media, will remain suspended from Monday. It was suggested that no one will be allowed to leave home without emergency purposes. Only goods-laden and emergency vehicles will be allowed to operate during the lockdown, guidelines stated.

The announcement emerged after the national COVID-19 advisory panel, on Thursday, recommended imposing a nationwide shutdown for two weeks.

'Lockdown enforcement will be tougher than last year': Dhaka

The health authorities' report came hours after the Public Administration Ministry said they awaited a government decision to enforce a two-week-long nationwide shutdown in line with the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told the media that they were ever-prepared before an absolute shutdown in the country at any time.

“We are ready to enforce the shutdown anytime...it (enforcement) will be tougher than that of last year,” Junior Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told reporters.

COVID-19 cases swell in Bangladesh

On Friday, Bangladesh reported 108 deaths from coronavirus, the second-highest single-day toll since the pandemic’s outbreak in the country. Health officials owned that the deadly Delta variant of COVID-19, first identified in India, has spread to Dhaka. This has mounted pressure on health facilities in the country's capital. The northern and southwestern regions bordering India have also reported cases of Delta variant.

The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 13,976 while the total number of positive cases touched 8,78,804 with 5,869 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data by the Health Ministry. The country recorded the highest 112 deaths on April 19 this year.

Bangladesh is experiencing an increase in the COVID-19 infection rate, with the latest report of WHO noting that out of the country’s 64 administrative districts 43 were at “very high risk” while 15 others, including Dhaka, were at “high risk”.