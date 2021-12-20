Amid Emergence Of Omicron, Here's A List Of Countries With No Reported Cases Of COVID-19

The world has been battling COVID-19, and countries have imposed a lockdown to restrict the cases. COVID-19 has changed the way of functioning for every sector, whether its office, school. Due to the pandemic, students have been forced to study through virtual classes while employees have started work from home. Restrictions have been imposed on travelling and people are getting vaccinated to protect themselves against coronavirus. Amid the emergence of Omicron, scientists across the world have raised concerns. However, few countries across the globe have not detected cases of COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization, these countries have not detected a single case of coronavirus.

Here is the list of a few countries which have not detected cases of COVID-19:

Micronesia

Micronesia is spread across the western Pacific Ocean which is made up of more than 600 islands. According to WHO, there is no case of COVID-19 detected in Micronesia.

Pitcairn Islands

The Pitcairn Islands is a group of four volcanic islands in the southern Pacific Ocean. According to WHO, there have been zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 with zero deaths. According to WHO, there are 74 people fully vaccinated per 100 population.

Turkmenistan

There has not been a single case of COVID-19 that has been detected in Turkmenistan. A senior official of WHO while speaking to BBC expressed doubt over the country’s claim on zero COVID-19 cases. Catherine Smallwood, a WHO senior emergencies officer noted that it was “unlikely” that the Coronavirus is not spreading in Turkmenistan. According to WHO, as on 28 August 2021, a total of 7,580,976 vaccine doses have been administered against COVID-19 in Turkmenistan. According to WHO, there are 53.162 people fully vaccinated per 100 population.

Nauru

Nauru is an island country in the Central Pacific which as per the World Health Organization has detected no COVID-19 case and death. According to WHO, there are 66.254 people fully vaccinated per 100 population.

Niue

It is a small island nation in the South Pacific Ocean. Niue has not detected a single case of COVID-19 with zero deaths, according to WHO.

Kiribati

Kiribati is an island nation in the central Pacific Ocean. As of 17 December 2021, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country reported to WHO. As per the WHO statistics, as of 18 November 2021, a total of 82,167 vaccine doses have been administered against COVID-19 in the country.

Image: Unsplash