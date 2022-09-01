Last Updated:

Amid Flood In Indonesia, Residents Forced To Stay In Inundated Homes With Lack Of Money

Many villagers have fled the area, with some now seeking new lives in places drier and much high above sea level. Others are forced to stay due to lack of money

Indonesia flood
Dwi Ulfani stands inside her flooded home in Timbulsloko. When asked Ulfani what she wants to do after school - stay in the village or move elsewhere, she cries when responding in a whisper, "Move."

Indonesia flood
Munadiroh waits for her child in Central Java's Mondoliko. Her child takes a long journey to the school by wading through the water and riding in a boat several times a week. 

Indonesia flood
Sudarto stands at the door of his flooded home as his daughter looks on at their flooded house in Timbulsloko, Indonesia. Physical disability prevents Turiah from doing normal work in the village.

Indonesia flood
Mariah sits outside her house while waiting for the flood water to subside in Timbulsloko. She told AP that she waits out every day until her house is dry enough to enter again.

Indonesia flood
Wahidah stands on her porch with her friends. She told AP, "There's nowhere to go. I think the younger generation should move. If they have money, they should buy land. But I don't have money right.''

Indonesia flood
A sexagenarian man walks on a flooded path outside his house in Timbulsloko thinking as to if he must move out of the area with family. Due to financial crisis, he decided to stay in the same area. 

Indonesia flood
A woman standing outside her flooded home in Mondoliko, not able to move out of her house due to immense water logging in the area. 

Indonesia flood
Suratmi, who is paralysed, lies in her bed as her daughter Ngatiroh, right, walks on the floor that has been raised to prevent flood water from entering their house in Timbulsloko.

Indonesia flood
Kumaison stands on the pathway leading to her house. During a conversation with AP, she said that her home has been raised with concrete and dirt three times now.

