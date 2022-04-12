Amid Governance Challenges, Taliban Adapting To Changes With Newer Warfare Tech: Reports

After months of the takeover of Afghanistan, recent reports suggest that the Taliban fighters are adapting to newer warfare technology as they continue to face challenges of governance. Many former fighters have returned from Pakistan and are now equipping themselves to use indigenous warfare technology.

Earlier in February, Latifullah Hakimi, head of the Taliban’s Ranks Clearance Commission had told reporters that the Taliban is creating a “grand army” for Afghanistan that will include officers and troops who served the old regime. He had mentioned that about 81 helicopters and planes were repaired which were supposedly rendered unserviceable by the United States-led forces during last year’s conflict.

In another update, Indian senior military officers had told ANI that the Taliban was supplying a huge quantity of American weapons captured by it from the Afghan Army to Pakistan and that these weapons would be first used by the ISI-bred terrorist groups for violence in Pakistan itself before they are able to make their way to India.

Senior military officers said the security forces are fully prepared to tackle the weapons that are expected to be provided to terror groups operating in India as well.

Discussing the Afghan war outcome, a senior military officer told ANI, "There are a lot of inputs that suggest that these American-origin weapons especially small arms are being sent to Pakistan. But the way terror groups have been emboldened there by the Taliban victory, there is a possibility of these weapons being used for violence in Pakistan itself".

Taliban take over of Afghanistan

The Taliban swept to victory in Afghanistan after 20 years of war. The group rapidly advanced across the country and captured Kabul on 15 August. The violence broke out after the US removed its forces. More than tens of thousands of people were killed and millions were displaced during the conflict.

Further, the Taliban forces pledged not to allow Afghanistan to become a base for terrorists who could threaten the West.

But questions about how the group will govern the country still remain unanswered and their rule for women, human rights, and political freedoms is unclear.

(Image: RepublicWorld)