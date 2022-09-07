Amid Growing Ties With China, Solomon Islands Accuses Australia Of Political Interference

The prime minister of the Solomon Islands has strongly objected to an offer from the Australian government to help pay for the national election, labelling it "foreign interference." It is worth mentioning here that Manasseh Sogavare wants to push back the vote, which is scheduled for mid-2023, by seven months. Critics accuse him of moving in an authoritarian direction with this request.

Last month, Sogavare's government proposed to parliament a seven-month delay in national elections scheduled for mid-2023, until the country had hosted the Pacific Games, claiming that the country lacked the capacity to hold both events in the same year. The decision sparked outrage both at home and abroad, with opposition MPs branding it "crazy."

On the other hand, Australia believes that there is nothing unusual about the offer of assistance. Recent deterioration in relations between the two nations is a result of Sogavare's government's growing ties to China. Australia frequently provides financial and logistical support to Pacific nations for elections, such as in the Solomon Islands' prior elections.

However, according to Sogavare, it has been timed to affect how MPs will vote on a bill to amend the constitution. The election could be postponed if the bill is approved. Elections are typically held every four years, but the administration is attempting to push back the next vote until late in 2023, following the nation's hosting of the Pacific Games.

'This is an assault on our parliamentary democracy': Solomon Islands PM

The prime minister of the Solomon Islands remarked in a statement, "This is an assault on our parliamentary democracy and is a direct interference by a foreign government into our domestic affairs."

The nation's opposition has referred to the suggested delay as a "power grab" and requested Australia, the nation's top aid contributor, for assistance. Protesters have demanded for Sogavare's resignation twice in recent years, most recently during the latest election. According to political analysts, the controversial security agreement that the leader signed with China in April has put him under pressure.

He has frequently criticised nations for their responses to the pact, especially Australia, and has threatened to bar foreign media after "demeaning" coverage. According to media reports, in the following weeks, Sogavare is expected to travel to Australia to meet with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Image: AP