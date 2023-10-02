Amid India-Canada Row, Musk Accuses Trudeau Of 'crushing Free Speech'

Elon Musk, the CEO of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has lambasted Justin Trudeau's government in Canada for restricting free speech in the country. On Monday, October 2, Musk tweeted that the Canadian PM is “crushing free speech” and has called the act shameful. His remark came after the Trudeau government issued a new order which makes it compulsory for online streaming services to register with the government for "regulatory controls formally".

Musk accuses Trudeau of 'crushing free speech'

Musk has responded to a post by journalist and author Glenn Greenwald who has commented on the ruling. “The Canadian government, armed with one of the world's most repressive online censorship schemes, announces that all "online streaming services that offer podcasts" must formally register with the government to permit regulatory controls,” wrote Greenwald on X, formerly known as Twitter. Taking to X, Musk wrote, "Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada. Shameful”.

What are the new Canadian orders by CRTC?

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has advanced its regulatory plan to modernize Canada’s broadcasting framework and ensure online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content, read the statement. The two decisions have been made after thoroughly examining all the evidence on the public record. The two decisions are listed below:

First, the CRTC is setting out which online streaming services need to provide information about their activities in Canada. Online streaming services that operate in Canada, offer broadcasting content, and earn $10 million or more in annual revenues will need to complete a registration form by November 28, 2023. Registration collects basic information, is only required once and can be completed in just a few steps.

Second, the CRTC is setting conditions for online streaming services to operate in Canada. These conditions take effect today and require certain online streaming services to provide the CRTC with information related to their content and subscribership. The decision also requires those services to make content available in a way that is not tied to a specific mobile or Internet service.

It is noted that this would not be the first time the Trudeau government has been accused of acting against free speech. Earlier, in February 2022, Trudeau invoked emergency powers, for the first time in the country’s history, to arm his government with more power to respond to the trucker protests, who were opposing the vaccine mandates then.

