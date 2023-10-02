Amid India-Canada Row, Musk Accuses Trudeau Of 'crushing Free Speech'

Quick links:
Elon Musk, CEO, X, and Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. Image: AP
Elon Musk, the CEO of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has lambasted Justin Trudeau's government in Canada for restricting free speech in the country. On Monday, October 2, Musk tweeted that the Canadian PM is “crushing free speech” and has called the act shameful. His remark came after the Trudeau government issued a new order which makes it compulsory for online streaming services to register with the government for "regulatory controls formally".
Musk has responded to a post by journalist and author Glenn Greenwald who has commented on the ruling. “The Canadian government, armed with one of the world's most repressive online censorship schemes, announces that all "online streaming services that offer podcasts" must formally register with the government to permit regulatory controls,” wrote Greenwald on X, formerly known as Twitter. Taking to X, Musk wrote, "Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada. Shameful”.
Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada. Shameful. https://t.co/oHFFvyBGxu— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2023
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has advanced its regulatory plan to modernize Canada’s broadcasting framework and ensure online streaming services make meaningful contributions to Canadian and Indigenous content, read the statement. The two decisions have been made after thoroughly examining all the evidence on the public record. The two decisions are listed below:
It is noted that this would not be the first time the Trudeau government has been accused of acting against free speech. Earlier, in February 2022, Trudeau invoked emergency powers, for the first time in the country’s history, to arm his government with more power to respond to the trucker protests, who were opposing the vaccine mandates then.
The new CRTC orders come after the Canadian PM created turmoil after he alleged India’s role in killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. But India has outrightly rejected the claims, calling it ‘absurd’ and ‘motivated’. To date, the Canadian government has not provided any public evidence to support the claim about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.