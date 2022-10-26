Amid Kejriwal's 'Gods On Notes' Controversy, See Indonesia's Bank Note With 'Lord Ganesha'

Giving an example of Indonesia, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor stirred a controversy on Wednesday after he urged the Centre to consider including the images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha along with the picture Mahatma Gandhi on currency notes to "improve the economic situation of the country". Notably, Kejriwal’s comments came in view of Indonesia’s currency note which has a picture of Lord Ganesha on it, despite being a “Muslim country”.

Talking about Indonesia which has inscribed Lord Ganesha on its 20,000 rupiah note, Kejriwal during the press briefing said, "If Indonesia can do it; choose Ganesh Ji, so can we. I will write to the Centre to appeal for it. We need the blessings of our Gods apart from the efforts to settle the economic condition of the country. If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency notes, our country will prosper."

“Indonesia is a Muslim country. There are 85 percent Muslims and only two percent Hindus but there is a picture of Ganesh ji on their currency,” Kejriwal added.

"As I said we have to make a lot of effort to improve the economic situation of our country. But also with that, we need blessings from Gods and Goddesses. The whole country will get blessings if, on currency notes, there is a photo of Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi ji on one side and Gandhi ji on the other side," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Why is Lord Ganesha on Indonesian currency?

Interestingly, Indonesia despite being a Muslim country has plenty of Hindu motifs, including its 20,000 rupiah note. Notably, the 20,000 Indonesian currency note has an inscription of Lord Ganesha alongside a picture of Ki Hajar Dewantara in the front, while the opposite side of the note has a picture of a classroom with children studying. Indonesia is the only country whose currency note has the image of Lord Ganesha.

While many are surprised to know this, it is important to note that the use of Hindu deities and symbols is common in Indonesia as in the early centuries, the Indonesian archipelago was heavily influenced by the Hindu culture. In fact, Indonesians treat Lord Ganesha as a mark of wealth and prosperity in the country. The image of Lord Ganesha is also widely used in the symbols of educational institutions like schools and universities in the country.

Apart from Lord Ganesha's inscription on the note, Indonesia also hosts a variety of other symbols as well that resonate with the Hindu culture. The Arjuna Wijaya statue is a historical landmark at Jakarta square while Hanuman is the official mascot of Indonesia's military intelligence. Moreover, Indonesians are familiar with the Mahabharat and Ramayan.