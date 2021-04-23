Amid Military Coup, 3.4 Mn Myanmar Citizens To Suffer Hunger & Food Insecurity: WFP

In the coming six months, 3.4 million people will suffer from hunger, over and above the 2.8 million people considered to be food insecure in Myanmar before the military takeover, according to the World Food Programme (WFP). With the triple impact of the current political crisis, pre-existing poverty, and COVID-19 pandemic, hunger and desperation are rising sharply across Myanmar.

WFP has estimated that up to 3.4 million more people will be hungry within the next six months, particularly those in urban centres.

"More and more poor people have lost their jobs and are unable to afford food," said WFP Myanmar Country Director Stephen Anderson. A concerted response is required now to alleviate immediate suffering, and to prevent an alarming deterioration in food security." as per WFP

Since the military coup took place, at least 739 people have been killed, 3,370 people detained, and 1,099 arrest warrants were issued during the protests.

Myanmar Refugee Crisis Brewing As Turmoil Hits Economy

Aid workers and activists are warning Myanmar’s political upheavals risk causing a regional refugee crisis as the strife following a February coup displaces growing numbers of people who have lost their livelihoods, according to the Associated Press. The violence has left nearly 250,000 people displaced. A mass civil disobedience movement and efforts by security forces to crush it have left many out of work. Disruptions of internet service by authorities are also wrecking the means many in the impoverished country rely on to make a living.

Military coup

The military coup occurred on February 1, a day before the newly-elected members of the parliament were scheduled to take the oath. The army accused the government of rigging the November election in which Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party had won an overwhelming majority. International observers, who were in Myanmar to observe the polls, dismissed the military's allegation of "election fraud". Experts suggest that the military feared Suu Kyi's government will try and reduce the number of parliamentary seats reserved for the Army. After the previous military rule ended in Myanmar, the Army helped co-write the constitution, under which it reserved 25% of seats in the parliament.

