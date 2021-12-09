Amid Omicron Concerns, US, Europe Report Spike In COVID Cases Among Children

In a joint report provided by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association, over 133,000 instances of COVID-19 in children were recorded in the United States in the week ending December 2. The report stated that children accounted for more than 22% of all COVID-19 cases in the previous week. COVID-19 instances among children exceeded 100,000 for the 17th week in a row in the week ending December 2 and there have been over 2 million extra such cases since the first week of September.

Pfizer vaccination is now available to youngsters aged 5 and up. However, youngsters continue to be the least vaccinated age group. According to a survey conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a non-profit organisation in the United States, two-thirds of parents want to wait and see or refuse to vaccinate their children. Dr O'Leary, a professor of paediatrics at the University of Colorado School of Medicine stated that as more and more people are getting vaccinated, children have accounted for a bigger number of overall cases, according to New York Times.

5 to 14 have the greatest rates of COVID-19 infection in Europe

On the other hand, World Health Organization's European office stated that children aged 5 to 14 have the greatest rates of COVID-19 infection in Europe. According to AP News, Dr Hans Kluge, WHO Europe regional director stated that coronavirus cases and deaths had more than doubled in the last two months in the 53-country zone extending from the Mediterranean to Central Asia.

Kluge also encouraged countries to save the children in the face of the region's rapid growth in cases among the young, claiming that the incidence of COVID-19 was two to three times greater among young children in some regions than the general population, according to AP News. He further stated that as the school holidays approach, they must also recognise that children contaminate their parents and grandparents at home, with an increased risk for these people to suffer severe sickness, be hospitalised, or even die if they are not vaccinated.

The European region has been the global focus of the pandemic

WHO's weekly epidemiological report released last week stated the European region has been the global focus of the pandemic for weeks, accounting for 70% of cases and 61% of deaths globally. Since the arrival of the Omicron variant, the world has been taking important measures to stop the spread of the virus.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: Pixabay/ Unsplash