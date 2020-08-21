Mali Political Crisis: Regional Delegation To Visit Country To Try To Reverse Coup

Amid Political crisis in Mali, Western African countries have decided to send a delegation in the politically fractured country to reverse a military coup, as an opposition coalition in Mali joined the military mutiny in rejecting foreign interference. On August 20, leaders of 15 nation groups of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) took note of the crisis and suspended relations with Mali, shut borders, and stopped financial flows in response to August 18 overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s government.

According to media reports, the country is already in the grip of growing Islamist militant rebellion and civil unrest. Niger President Mahamadou Issoufou, the acting President of ECOWAS, issued a statement at the end of the meeting and said the heads of Western African countries demanded that Keita be returned to power and would immediately dispatch a delegation to Mali that would include former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan. In Mali, the opposition coalition named M5-RPF, which lead a protest against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has embraced mutineers and rejected ECOWAS’s stand on the situation. The opposition leaders are planning to hold victory rally on August 21.

UN is following developments

Spokesperson of United Nation Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said UN Secretary-General is following happenings in Political fractured Mali closely and have deep concerns after soldiers arrested Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and several members of his Cabinet in a military coup. While speaking to journalists Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said United Nation’s mission in Mali is also following the situation and keeping eyes on the developments.

UN Secretary General’s spokesperson also said United Nation’s peacekeeping forces will be continuing their work on the ground and will be cooperating with the Malian people and the Malian security force, which is guarding the North and Central areas, where the situation is still worrying. On August 18 Antonio Guterres in a statement strongly condemned the military mutiny and arrest of the President and members of his government.

