Amid Political Turmoil, Malaysian PM Refuses To Resign And Delays Vote By A Month

After a key ally pulled support, Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin on August 4 refused to resign but said that he will seek a vote of confidence in Parliament next month to prove his legitimacy to govern. According to AP, following a meeting with King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah at the palace, Yassin said that he had been informed by the monarch that eight lawmakers from a key party in his ruling alliance had withdrawn support for him. While addressing a national broadcast, the PM added that he told the king that he has received sufficient declarations of support from lawmakers that convinced him that he still has the majority support in Parliament.

“Therefore, the issue of my resignation ... doesn't arise," Yassin added.

It is worth mentioning that the United Malays National Organization is the largest in the alliance with 38 lawmakers, but it is split with some not backing the premier. UMNO’s president on Tuesday had declared that Yassin had lost the right to govern with the withdrawal of support from some party lawmakers and after a UMNO minister resigned. Yassin had only a two-seat majority last year, and Parliament hasn't been able to hold no-confidence votes since then.

Political turmoil in Malaysia

Yassin took power in March 2020 after initiating the collapse of the former reformist government that won the 2018 elections. Since January he had been ruling by ordinance without legislative approval because of the suspension of Parliament in a state of emergency declared because of the pandemic. However, critics believe that Yassin was using the emergency, which expired August 1, to avoid a vote in Parliament that would show he had lost a majority of support.

Now, on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said that a motion of vote of confidence in his leadership will be tabled for a vote when Parliament resumes next month. He said that in this way, his position as prime minister and the Alliance National as the ruling government can be determined in accordance with the law and the constitution. His government has been seeking to avoid a vote ever since the state of emergency expired, and a five-day session of Parliament last week in which no motions were allowed was suspended after virus cases were found among staff members.

