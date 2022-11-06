Amid Provocation From N Korea, S Korea Participates In Japan's Fleet Review After 7 Years

Amid nuclear and missile tensions with North Korea, South Korea participated in Japan's International naval fleet review for the first time in seven years on November 6. Since 2015, it is the first time that South Korea's Navy participated in a fleet review in Japan, reported Yonhap news agency. However, Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) joined the South's fleet review in 1998 and 2008, whereas South Korea's Navy took part in Japan's fleet review in 2002 and 2015.

This international naval review comes after North Korea's ballistic missile of the intercontinental range was launched in the East Sea, which has now increased the frequency. Fourteen countries participated in the naval review, of which South Korea was one, including the US, Australia, and Canada. The review was held in Sagami Bay off Kanagawa Prefecture, which is about 40 km southeast of Japan.

South Korea's Soyang, which is a 10,000-ton logistics support ship, entered the port of Yokosuka on Tuesday, released by Yonhap.

North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile threat

One of the reasons behind the participation of South Korea in the international fleet review could be the threat posed by North Korea. As per the statement made by the South Korean military, North Korea has launched the highest number of short-range missiles in a day as Seoul retaliated to Pyongyang’s latest barrage of weapons tests, further escalating tensions in the region.

The same concern was expressed by Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, as he said that North Korea has been launching ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, more frequently than ever since this year. He further said, "North Korea fired a missile that flew over our country," while referring to the one launched on 4 October. "We can never tolerate (North Korea's) nuclear and missile development," he said.