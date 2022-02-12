Amid Russia-Belarus Military Drills, Fighter Jets Intercept Intruder Planes: Report

Belarusian Defence Ministry on Saturday stated that during the Union Resolve joint drills near the Baranovichi, which commenced on February 10, in the Brest Region of Belarus, Russia's Su-35S fighter jets and Belarusian Su-30SM fighter jets rehearsed intercepting intruder aircraft during flights. As per the reports of TASS, the Ministry stated that the pilots exercised numerous components in the air including intercepting an intruder aircraft and executing an aerial battle.

From February 10 to February 20, the Union Resolve 2022 joint drills between Russia and Belarus will take place on Belarusian territory. The forces are rehearsing fighting and repelling external aggression, counter-terrorism, and defending the Union State's interests. The troops will also practice reinforcing the state border in potential areas of illegal armed gang penetration into Belarusian territory.

Troops will also exercise the shutting down channels of supply of arms

Russian Defense Ministry suggests that the troops will also exercise the shutting down of channels of supply of arms and ammunition, and other means that could be used to destabilise the situation in the country by eliminating outlawed armed gangs and enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups. The forces are rehearsing their joint operations at the Belarusian training fields of Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brestsky, and Osipovichsky. Drills are also taking place at the airfields of Baranovichi, Luninets, Lida, and Machulishchi.

Russian Defence Ministry also stated that artillery troops from Russia's Eastern Military District and Belarusian armed forces also conducted a live-fire exercise at the Osipovichsky training area. The Ministry said that the artillery troops of the Eastern Military District and the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus acting in combined battalions at the Osipovichsky training ground delivered strikes against the area occupied by notional illegal armed gangs as part of the Union Resolve 2022 exercise.

Drills are being used as cover for an invasion: Moscow, Minsk

The US has claimed that Russia can attack Ukraine at any time, which Russia has refused. Also, Moscow and Minsk have denied that the drills are being used as cover for an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, and Russia has stated that it has no plans to station troops in Belarus permanently, according to DW News.

