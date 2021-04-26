Amid Second COVID-19 Wave, Australia To Send Oxygen, Ventilators & PPE Kits To India

As India battles with the latest surge of the COVID-19 cases amid the second wave of the pandemic, Australia has announced that it will send oxygen, ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) Kits to India as part of an immediate support package to the country, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Monday.

"India is literally gasping for oxygen. And while we can assist with the national medical stockpile, their particular request is for assistance with regards to the physical supply of oxygen. That will be one of the things we are looking at, in particular with the states, the minister said, " the federal health minister said, reported PTI.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne, Australia's ambassador to India Barry O'Farrell and officials from the Health Department, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the Department of Home Affairs held discussions over recent days on how to deal with the emerging situation of COVID.

"As part of immediate support, package to be announced the federal government also confirmed to send oxygen, ventilators and personal protective equipment (PPE) Kits to India", according to the report confirmed the federal government.

Australia would not send COVID vaccines.

''We are in a strong position on that front because we don't need them at this point in time. We will still keep a reserve, but if they can be of assistance (they will be donated)," said the federal health minister.

On Tuesday, the National Security Committee of Cabinet will meet and discuss any assistance for India, as well as any extra steps that may need to be taken to minimise the risk of infections spreading to Australia. As India is witnessing a massive spike of COVID cases in the country, the government is also considering banning all flights out of India.

Support Pours In for India

As India battles the unprecedented health crisis as the COVID-19 second wave grips the country, global support in the form of oxygen supplies, ventilators, raw material for vaccines, PPE kits and oxygen concentrators have started pouring in. On Sunday, the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and European Union agreed to send medical equipment, essential raw materials to India required for manufacturing anti-Coronavirus vaccines.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)