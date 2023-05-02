Amid Sudan Conflict, Indian Embassy Temporarily Shifted To Port Sudan From Khartoum

The Indian Embassy has decided to temporarily shift its office from Sudan's capital Khartoum to Port Sudan as the military conflict in the African nation continues. The embassy made the official announcement on Tuesday, May 2 and issued helplines through which Indian nationals can approach the authorities.

Temporary relocation of Embassy of India, Khartoum to Port Sudan.



"In view of the prevailing security situation in Sudan, including attacks in Khartoum city, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Khartoum will be temporarily relocated to Port Sudan. The situation will be assessed in the light of further developments. The Embassy may be approached at following numbers: +249 999163790; +249 119592986; +249 915028256 and E-mail: cons1.khartoum@mea.gov.in," read the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Notably, Port Sudan is where Indian nationals have been advised to reach so they could be evacuated via Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. Nearly 3,000 Indians have been evacuated from Sudan so far under 'Operation Kaveri' and 328 Indians are in the latest batch that will reach New Delhi after departing from Jeddah, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. The Centre has deployed a few IAF C-130J planes that are carrying Indians from port Sudan to Jeddah and then to different parts of India. Several other nations like the UK, the US and Russia are engaged in rescue operations of their citizens and diplomats.

What's happening in Sudan?

The conflict is between two factions of the armed group, one of which is the Sudanese army and the other is a paramilitary group named the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). While they are fighting now, these two factions together staged a coup in September 2021 and toppled a civilian government. Prior to this, there was another coup in 2019 when Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the nation for three decades was removed from power. After 2019, the military groups made an agreement to transition to democracy but what followed was the 2021 coup.

This set the stage for a power struggle between the Sudanese armed forces led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RAF led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The latter is demanding RAF's integration into the regular forces and both sides are now blaming each other for the violence that has killed more than 500 and injured over 4,000 people, per Sudan's health ministry.