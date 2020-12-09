Amid Tensions With China, Canberra Passes Law To Scrap Agreements With Foreign Nations

The Australian Parliament on December 8 passed a law to scrap agreements with foreign countries, a move which is likely to further escalate tensions between Canberra and Beijing. Earlier, China had warned that the legislation was among a raft of grievances responsible for “poisoning” bilateral ties between the two countries. Under the law, the Australian foreign minister will be able to tear up agreements between other nations and sub-national bodies such as state and territory governments, local councils and universities where he or she believes that they undermine the foreign policy.

The Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said that the new law would ensure agreements were consistent with Canberra’s foreign policy in an “increasingly globalised world”. China, on the other hand, had included the legislation on a list of 14 grievances, which it said were responsible for poisoning ties. Last month, China had released a list which also included Australia’s 2018 ban on Huawei’s involvement in 5G and “antagonistic” media reports on China.

Nathan Attrill, who is a researcher at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, which is part-funded by the Australian, US and British governments, said, “It certainly is not going to help alleviate the current [fight] between the two governments but as Beijing has the right to decide the scope of China's engagement with foreign countries, so does Canberra”.

China-Australia feud

Meanwhile, in recent months, China and Australia’s relations have deteriorated, with the latter even calling for an investigation into the origins of the Coronavirus. In response, Beijing has imposed a series of sweeping trade and reprisals this year. The relations between the two nations also deteriorated after Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian shared a doctored image on his Twitter handle in which an Australian soldier is seen slitting with a knife the throat of an Afghan child whose head was wrapped in an Australian flag.

Earlier, Morrison had said that China should be “ashamed” for sharing the “repugnant” image and demanded an apology. However, China has refused to apologise and said that Canberra should be ‘ashamed’ of its soldiers ‘committing such atrocities’. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying even questioned the reason behind Australia’s ‘strong reaction’ after another Chinese government representative excoriated the island nation for its military’s alleged brutality in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from ANI)

