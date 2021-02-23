Amid The Pandemic, Suicide Rate Increases Among Young Japanese Women

The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for millions of people in the world. People have lost lives and livelihood due to unprecedented conditions, still prevailing. Amid distressing times, a recent report by the New York Times highlights the situation of women in Japan as they struggle to cope with dire circumstances. As per the report, one in five women is living alone. This has added to the feeling of isolation during the pandemic. Also, many women have suffered through disparities when it comes to household work and child care during work from home times.

The reports also say that there has also been a rise in sexual assault and domestic violence. As a consequence of growing tension and pressure, a total of 6,976 women in Japan, took their lives last year, nearly 15 per cent more than in 2019, reports New York Times. This has led to concern among government officials and various mental health experts. Yuki Nishimura, a director of the Japanese Association of Mental Health Services said that the women go through the burden of doing virus prevention. She further added that it is the women who have to make sure that their family is healthy. If not, it is a woman who is looked down upon.

In a similar incident, a woman in her 30s had been recovering from the coronavirus at home when she committed suicide. The Japanese media took her suicide note which expressed agony over the possibility that she had infected others. However, the experts argue that it is the ‘shame’ that may have caused her to do something like this.

Dr. Ueda found that 40 per cent of respondents worried about social pressure once infected with the virus. As per experts, the victims might have also been influenced by various Japanese film and television stars who took their own lives last year. A spike was seen in the number of women committing suicide after Yuko Takeuchi, a popular, award-winning actress, took her life in late September.

To tackle the problem loneliness

Loneliness has become an increasing problem in Japan. To tackle this, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga appointed Tetsushi Sakamoto as the country's first Minister of Loneliness. Sakamoto will work with other ministries and agencies to effectively implement policies meant to reduce social isolation. Suga appointed Sakamoto as the country's first Loneliness Minister, handing him the responsibility to reduce social isolation at a time when lockdowns across the world have forced people into the confinement of their homes. The new minister will also be responsible for bringing down the suicides in Japan, a country with one of the world's highest suicide rates.

According to Japanese media reports, Sakamoto is planning to reduce social isolation by promoting activities that prevent loneliness. Suga's other responsibilities as Minister of Loneliness include increasing the birthrate in the country. According to the Japanese Health, Labor, and Welfare Ministry, Japan has over 13 million people living alone. The ministry estimated that by 2040, about 39 per cent of Japan's 120 million people will live alone.

