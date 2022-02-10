Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis, Two US Aircraft Arrive In Kyiv With 80 Tons Of Weaponry

Ukraine received 80 tons of weaponry from the United States as second aircraft from Washington landed in Kyiv on Wednesday which was also the 10th such shipment to the former Soviet Union member. Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Twitter, “Today is an 'open day' at Boryspil airport! Slightly smiling face Right behind after the 9th bird from the United States, the 10th bird flew. More than 80 tons of ammo for the @ArmedForcesUkr yet!”

As Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to intensify with the West backing Kyiv with assistance to tackle potential aggression from Moscow, US plans to supply 45 aircraft of weaponry, according to Sputnik. The situation near the Ukrainian border continues to remain precarious with the United States and the European Union (EU) raising concerns over the Russian military build-up. Meanwhile, NATO has also called on its allies to boost their arms’ assistance for Kyiv.

While holding talks with the US, the European Union has also raised concerns over the possible disruption of Russia’s energy supplies to Europe if there is an escalation in the ongoing conflict. Even though Ukraine’s allies have flagged the consequences of what the US calls an impending invasion, Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the allegations of intending to invade its neighbour. Russia, in turn, has pointed out that NATO’s military activity near the Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts towards a peaceful resolution in Kyiv, stated the report.

US working with allies to expand military assistance: Blinken

The latest US shipment arrived in Kyiv, just days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said that Washington is working closely with its allies to increase military assistance to Ukraine. Blinken said, “We continue working closely with Congress and with allies and partners to significantly increase assistance to Ukraine, to help it prepare to defend itself”. The US Secretary of State also underscored that in 2021 Washington provided Kyiv with security assistance worth USD $650 million.

"We authorized allies to provide the US original [military] equipment [to Kyiv]. We've deployed forces [in Europe] and put more on a heightened state of readiness to shore up NATO’s eastern flank," Blinken noted.

