Amid Unrest In Cuba, Over 1 Lakh People March In Support Of The Government In Power

The people of Cuba on Saturday took to the streets to support the government in response to the ongoing protests against the Communist Party President Miguel Diaz Canel-led administration. Protests in the country began from July 11 against shortage of food, restrictions on civil liberties, and handling of the pandemic situation.

Protests in Cuba

The country's foreign ministry took to its official Twitter handle and shared images from the march taken out by supporters. The tweet roughly translates, "Over 100,000 people gathered together in the early morning, motivated by the desire to protect their country from foreign meddling as well as turmoil that is created on the island to cause a social uproar that will lead to the political instability in the nation."

The protests started on July 11, Sunday in the town of San Antonio De Los Banos, when people suffering from blackouts and food shortages took over the street and started protesting against the administration. Also, they were blaming the government for curbing their liberties and improper handling of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

People were also seen throwing stones at police vehicles followed by which the police had to intervene using pepper spray and much more. Later, several people were taken away by police vehicles who were present in civil uniforms. It is being said that one of the AP photographers was also hit by the police.

Talking to the news agency Associated Press, one of the protesters said, "We are fed up with the queues, the shortages. That's why I'm here." People were seen chanting "Freedom", "Enough", and "Unite."

The government on protests against the Communist Party

The Cuba Government has reportedly blamed the U.S. for the unrest in the country. According to government officials, the protesters were manipulated by the US government through several social media campaigns. The manipulation instigated the supporters to protest against the government.

One of the biggest anti-government protests in Cuba has also gained the support of the US government. US President Joe Biden extended full support to the people protesting for their freedom.

Cuba has been going through an economic crisis that has gone worse in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the US sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, several people were seen protesting against shortages in high prices earlier in the month of July. Demonstrations were witnessed in Miami's Little Havana neighbourhood, San Antonio De Los Banos, and many other places.

