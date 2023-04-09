Amir Ohana To Republic On Judicial Overhaul: 'Want More Democracy In Electing Judges'

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on 'The Interview,' Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana on Saturday said in televised remarks that Israel is aiming for a “balanced democracy" by reaching a consensus on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan of overhauling Israel’s judicial system.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis, with the national flag, have taken to the streets to demonstrate against the country's far-reaching changes to Israel’s legal system. They are arguing that an overhaul of the judiciary shakes the democratic foundation by giving political players more power in the Supreme Court appointments.

Ohana on April 8 spoke to Republic exclusively to give insight into the most widespread civil unrest in decades that Israel is witnessing as a state.

While Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu delayed the voting for the judicial overhaul to deter a civil war, his abrupt firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for opposition to the planned overhaul swelled the protests, which are still continuing. Israel's military reservists, for the first time in history, touted as the backbone of Israel's armed forces, have also joined the mass protests and have been refusing to report for duty.

Widespread strike actions are being witnessed on the roads of Israel's commercial capital Tel Aviv, which the Knesset Speaker clarified is obviously a healthy sign in a democracy. Israel’s opposition is threatening to challenge Netanyahu's key legislation in the Supreme Court, which would set another stage for a constitutional showdown for the ruling religious-nationalist coalition which is accused of compromising Israel's justice system.

“It is a matter of dispute, we have protests, as we have in democracies,” Israel’s Kennet Speaker, Amir Ohana, told Republic TV. Israel is “trying to make its best effort to reach an agreement and we would like it to be as wide as possible and if we can do that, it will be great. Israel then will be better democracy," he furthermore added.

'We want to give more power to the elected officials by the public': Ohana

Ohana said, that Israel also highly "respects the Indian government for not to interfering in Israel's internal affairs, and we do the same." About the judicial reforms, he told Republic that Israel is aiming for bringing more democracy in the process of electing judges. According to Kennet's speaker, the voters elect the government officials who want to make the judiciary more democratic by introducing reforms. Lawmakers from Netanyahu's own party have argued that the judiciary was, recently, a more left-leaning institution controlled by the unelected elites.

Citizens protesting argue that as Israel has no constitution, the judiciary overhaul that gives power to the elected officials to appoint the judges will weaken the checks on the government leading to the abuse of power. The majority in the court from the ruling officials in the Knesset (parliament) would mean that the government could easily overrule court decisions.