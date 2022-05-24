Amnesty International Flags Global Uproar Against Taliban's Regime 'disappointing'

Amnesty International, a global non-governmental organisation that focuses on human rights, has labelled the global community's reaction to Afghanistan's restrictions and prohibitions on women "disappointing." Despite the Taliban's constant assertions that they protect women and girls' rights, Amnesty International claims that "millions of women and girls have been systematically discriminated against" since the Taliban established its de-facto authority.

Further, Human Rights Watch's director of the Women's Rights Division, Heather Barr, stated, "I have to say that the international community's response both over the past two weeks and over the last nine months has been very disappointing... I think that most of the foreign diplomats dealing with Afghanistan are men, they do not seem to be as concerned about the women's rights situation as they should be," Tolo News reported.

She went on to remark that this is 'unforgivable' considering the role diplomats have had in establishing the current scenario over the previous 20 years.

Restrictions on women in Afghanistan

In addition to this, the Taliban's Ministry of Vice and Virtue has issued an order requiring female news presenters to conceal their faces, which drew enormous national and international condemnation. According to media reports, the Taliban has issued the divisive regulation, ordering female television anchors to cover their faces on screen. The order was described as "final and non-negotiable" in the statement, according to the Tolo News channel. On the condition of anonymity, an Afghan local media official told The Associated Press about receiving the order, saying that the station has no choice but to obey the instruction.

According to a Tolo News report, Norway Ambassador Ole Andreas Lindeman stressed the need for a free press and women's equal and meaningful engagement in society during his discussions with the Islamic Emirate.

Monisa Mubariz, a women's rights campaigner, noted “The international organization and human rights organizations, the European Union and UNAMA should take practical steps instead of making statements".

Meanwhile, during the first week of May, the Taliban had previously issued an edict ordering all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothes in public. It also instructed Afghan women to only leave the house when absolutely essential. For women's dress code infractions, male relatives would face penalties, starting with a summons and progressing to court hearings and jail term, according to the decree.

(Image: AP)