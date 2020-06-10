Amnesty International reports killings, disappearances of people in west Africa

Soldiers in three Western African countries have led to the killings or disappearance of at least 199 people between February and April, as a part of their operations against jihadist, Amnesty International on June 10 said. Earlier this year, security forces in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger launched an offensive against al Qaeda and Islamic State fighters after they threatened to occupy swathes of the Sahel region.

Mass disappearances

However, according to the London based organization, this offensive has led to major human rights violations, deaths and even disappearance of a large number of civilians. Previously, many human rights group has accused those forces of committing atrocities or executing disappeared people. The government meanwhile, continues to deny all the accusations.

Amnesty researchers Ousmane Diallo, speaking to international media opined that he wasn't sure if the activities have risen in recent times but they were occurring more frequently amid a flurry of activities by national armies after they suffered significant military losses.

According to the Amnesty report, 102 people died in southwest Niger after being arrested by the army at a market fair and villages in late March and early April. Later investigations found mass graves in the area. Meanwhile, the defence minister of Niger, speaking to international media, said the human rights group in the country along with the military were making an investigation. He also added that the people who were making “accusations“ of military atrocities were not able to present any proofs in case required.

In Mali, defence minister, has issued a statement promising investigation on allegations against the army which also include the killing of 43 people in two villages during a military attack last week. Despite the government's promise, rights groups in the areas said that criminal sanctions are seldom made.

