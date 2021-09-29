Among Newly Displaced Afghans, 80 Per Cent Are Women And Children: UNHCR

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has stated that women and children are the most vulnerable in Afghanistan. Women make up about 80% of Afghanistan's newly displaced population. This comes as international organisations plead with the world to donate to help Afghanistan's humanitarian situation. According to UN agencies, the violence in the war-ravaged has had an especially negative impact on women and children.

According to a report in Dawn, UNHCR's initiatives in Pakistan have aided the government's attempts to accommodate and protect Afghan refugees for decades. According to the Pakistani daily, UNHCR would utilise the grant funds to give shelter and basic assistance materials to over 3,000 displaced people ahead of the oncoming hard winter season.

"Country urgently needs relief"

The Coca-Cola Foundation's president, Saadia Madsbjerg, described the problem as a 'multi-faceted crisis' that disproportionately affects women and girls. She said that they expect that this grant would be useful in giving crucial assistance to displaced Afghan people in Pakistan. Filippo Grandi, the UN refugee director, stated earlier this month that the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is dire and that the country urgently needs relief. Grandi described the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan as "quite terrible" during a press conference in Islamabad, emphasising the urgent need for food, medicine, shelter and other basics.

UN Special Representative Deborah Lyons met with Afghanistan's acting foreign minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on Monday to discuss the humanitarian catastrophe. Lyons said she spoke with Muttaqi about the humanitarian crisis, the UN's work in the nation and how all Afghans, men and women, must solve the country's tremendous humanitarian and development issues.

UNAMA'a statement

UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) shared a tweet, "The basic right of all Afghans to work & education raised today by @DeborahLyonsUN with Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi & Dr Majrooh. The Taliban reps said women in #Afghanistan health facilities are invited back to work & efforts ongoing in other sectors. Vital to see progress."

In the following Tweet, the agency wrote, "Meeting at the Foreign Ministry, the UN envoy discussed with Mr Muttaqi the humanitarian crisis, the UN’s work around the country, and how all Afghans, men & women, are critically needed to address the daunting humanitarian & development challenges facing the country."

