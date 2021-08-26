With the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan after US' troop withdrawal resulting in a major power shift in the country, Caretaker President Amrullah Saleh spoke to Republic TV calling out the Biden administration's 'illogical' decision. He also accused Washington of pressurising the Afghanistan government into making deals with the terrorist group.

Speaking about America's behaviour towards the unfortunate fate of Afghanistan, Amrullah Saleh said, "They are disgusted with their wrong political decision particularly the man sitting on top".

"Biden's decision is a sense of humiliation, collapse and disgrace. With this single misjudgement, they have started to pay the price", he added.

Claiming that Washington pressured the Afghan government, the Former Vice-President said, "We received enormous pressure from America. They blackmailed us and said that either you release 5000 prisoners or we will cut ties with you and decrease our military assistance".

He also claimed that the United States signed a deal with the Taliban finalising a schedule for the withdrawal of US troops which was not discussed with the government.

"With this deal, the US pressured us to initiate peace talks with the Taliban and settle the matter", he said.

Saleh emphasised that the Afghan government didn't ask the US to aid them forever but only asked them to leave 'responsibly'.

'Still not late'

Further talking on the possible measures the US can take to resolve the crisis, Amrullah said, "It's still not late to normalise the country's situation. As long as America is not willing to publically acknowledge the main role of Pakistan this won't be fixed".

Urging the US to respond to the situation 'morally and politically', Amrullah Saleh said Washington must not see Afghanistan as a lost cause as the people of Afghanistan haven't given up and won't accept the rule of the Taliban. "The efforts of resistance must be acknowledged by the western countries," he added.

Doha Agreement

In 2018, during President Donald Trump's rule, Afghan envoy Zalmay Khalilzad asked for Baradar's release which was done to seek his support in negotiating a power-sharing agreement between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

In February 2020, a series of talks and meetings were held with the US in Qatar that led to the signing of the Doha Agreement. As per the agreement, the US vowed not to fight against the Taliban. The agreement also mentioned that the Taliban would participate in a power-sharing deal with the Afghan government of Ashraf Ghani.

(Image credit: FACEBOOK/AP)