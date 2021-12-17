Amrullah Saleh Says ‘Resistance A National Need’; Alleges Pak Helping Taliban In Panjshir

In response to a video purportedly showing Pakistan helping the Taliban in Panjshir, Afghanistan's former Vice President Amrullah Saleh stated on Friday that "Resistance is a national need" at the moment. He further stated that they were aware of Pakistan's act from the beginning and now the video has provided hard evidence to the public. Taking to Twitter, Saleh claimed that around 200 members of Pakistan's elite forces from Special Services Group (SSG) are in Panjshir to mentor the Talib militias and directly kill people when needed.

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) had previously condemned the Taliban's large-scale attack on civilians in Panjshir. In the month of September, the resistance has claimed in a statement that the Taliban are purposefully attacking people in the Panjshir Valley. Furthermore, the Resistance stated that it possesses proof of the Taliban's 'genocide.' As a result, the NRFA urged the UN and other international bodies to hold the Taliban and their "foreign patrons" accountable for crimes against civilians. In the statement, the NFRA also pledged to fight until Afghanistan is "liberated from the Taliban and their terrorist allies."

We knew it from the beginning. Nothing new but the public has the hard evidence now. Some 200 members of Pakistan's elite forces from Special Services Group (SSG) are in Panjshir to mentor the Talib militias & directly kill the people when needed. Resistance is a national need https://t.co/p8hlDPqHuS — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) December 17, 2021

Earlier this month, the Taliban's seat at the United Nations was denied by the UN Accreditation Committee and the decision was applauded by Saleh. The UN's decision came on December 2, just hours after the Taliban's UN nominee, Sohail Shaheen, stated that the Afghan people have the right to have representatives at the UN. Meanwhile, Saleh stated that the Afghan seat at the United Nations will continue to be held by "legal and constitutionally" mandated representatives of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. He also hailed the UN's Accreditation Committee's decision, adding that the Taliban had seized control of the country through violent and radical tactics.

The Afghan seat in the UN stays with the legitimate & constitutionally mandated representatives of the Islamic Republic of Afgh. We applaud & welcome this decision of the UN's credentials committee & see it as a step for healing the massive wounds inflicted upon the Afghan 1/2 — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) December 2, 2021

Law & order remains shaky in Afghanistan since Taliban's takeover

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 15, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, putting an end to more than two months of military blitz. However, since then, the law and order situation in the war-ravaged country has remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people. Moreover, the Taliban is now facing its toughest test in terms of managing the nation's leadership as it struggles with the label of a "rogue state" sidelined by the international community, reported ANI.

Image: AP