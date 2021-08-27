In the aftermath of the twin explosions at the Kabul Airport, Afghanistan's 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh on Friday alleged that they had evidence in hand which showed links of the IS-K cells with the Taliban and the Haqqani network operating in Kabul. The leader remarked that the Taliban denying links with ISIS was equivalent to Pakistan's denial on Quetta Shura and said that they had 'learned well' from their masters.

Every evidence we have in hand shows that IS-K cells have their roots in Talibs & Haqqani network particularly the ones operating in Kabul. Talibs denying links with ISIS is identical/similar to denial of Pak on Quetta Shura. Talibs hv leanred vry well from the master. #Kabul — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 27, 2021

Earlier Saleh had hit out at Pakistan's attempt to create chaos on Afghan soil and had stated that the Quetta Shura council was nothing else but a title for the Pakistan military to implement its plans. The Quetta Shura was formed after the collapse of the Taliban Government in 2001. The organisation consisted of senior leaders of the Afghan Taliban such as Mohammed Omar who fled to Pakistan's Quetta in Balochistan after US troops retaliated in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks. American intelligence had reported that Pakistan's ISI had extended its support to the Quetta Shura. Once again, Pakistan's hand in the Afghan crisis and the Taliban takeover has become evident.

On Thursday, the Taliban itself admitted that 'they would not allow any activity on Afghan soil which goes against Pakistan’s interests'.

'No collusion between Taliban & ISIS': Biden

While Amrullah Saleh has stressed on the links between the Taliban and IS-K cells, the US has chosen to deny it. US President Joe Biden's address on Thursday held the Islamic State (IS)-affiliated extremists responsible for the twin explosions at Kabul Airport. However, he noted that there was no evidence so far which indicated a collision between Taliban and Islamic State in attacks at Kabul airport. "No one trusts them. We are counting on their self-interests. It's not a matter of trust but a matter of mutual self-interest. But there is no evidence thus far, that there has been a collusion between the Taliban and ISIS," he said.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen opened fire on throngs of Afghans at Kabul's airport, turning a sight of desperation into one of terror on Thursday. According to Afghan and American officials, at least 60 Afghans and 12 Americans were killed in the attacks. This was followed by a second explosion at the Hamid Karzai International Airport near the Baron Hotel.