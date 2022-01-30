Last Updated:

Amrullah Saleh Slams Taliban For Suppressing Women; Equates Afghanistan To 'quasi Colony'

Afghanistan's erstwhile Vice President Amrullah Saleh slammed the Taliban for suppressing Afghan women and said they reduced the country to a "quasi colony".

Amrullah Saleh

Afghanistan's erstwhile Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Sunday slammed the Taliban for suppressing Afghan women. He compared the situation with its neighbouring country, Pakistan, and said Afghanistan has been reduced to a "quasi colony". Notably, a quasi colony is a term used to describe a political entity that does not represent a fully institutionalized or autonomous sovereign state.

Further, in a tweet, Saleh said he felt proud for the Afghan women who have been actively protesting against the Taliban since they ousted the democratically elected government and took charge of the already war-torn and debt-ridden country in August last year. According to him, the Taliban has been using the "cover of Afghan women" to hide the ground reality of the country.

 

Further, he termed the Taliban one of the worst dictatorships of history. "It is the worst dictatorship of our history. Don't use women as a cover to hide the whole picture," he added. In his last tweet posted on January 15, Saleh called the United Nations to investigate the Afghan crisis in accordance with the 'UN Principles.' He urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres not to ignore or dismiss UN resolutions on the Taliban and terrorism. Saleh went on to say that the Taliban has begun diverting a large portion of humanitarian aid to their fighters. 

'Bogus promises' for women 

It is worth mentioning after taking over the leadership of the country, the Taliban made tall claims suggesting that they have changed completely as compared to the earlier regime. The extremist group promised to allow education and jobs for women. Instead of fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working. Ever since the horrifying takeover in August last year, women across the country have taken to the streets to protest against the closure of schools and colleges. Despite all this, the Taliban regime has not taken any concrete steps to restore fundamental rights.

