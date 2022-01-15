Amrullah Saleh Takes Dig At Imran Khan's Comment Over Sending Civil Servants To Kabul

Afghanistan's erstwhile Vice President Amrullah Saleh slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday for his decision to send qualified and trained Pakistani personnel to Kabul. According to the Pakistan PMO, Imran Khan has directed Pakistani authorities to send qualified and trained Pakistani civil servants to Afghanistan.

On Friday, Khan presided over the third meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan. The meeting had in attendance Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, according to the prime minister's office.

In a tweet shared on January 15, Saleh wrote, "PM Khan of Pak hz said his govt will fill the vacuum of post Aug 15 brain drain in Afg by sending civil serants into Kabul. Civil servants vetted by the ISI will indeed help the Talib get their missing civilian half. Send them sooner as your Khaki trainees aren't doing well."

Khan stated that the purpose of sending troops to Afghanistan is to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the country. Khan's remarks come in the wake of a New York Times report that highlighted the Islamic Emirate's lack of professional staff. "Many of the selected theologians are graduates of Darul Uloom Haqqania madrasa, one of Pakistan’s oldest and largest Islamic seminaries," the report stated. According to the report, they lack the professional training and skills required for government jobs.

Saleh criticised Pak For Afghanistan's Economic Crisis

Saleh had previously chastised Pakistan for increasing Afghanistan's current problems, which included the depletion of foreign exchange reserves. As the war-torn country's financial turmoil continue to worsen, Saleh emphasised Islamabad's role, claiming that the Taliban were nothing more than "a puppet show controlled by Rawalpindi." Following the Taliban takeover on August 15, hundreds of thousands of Afghans have been forced to the verge of starvation and homelessness.

Talib junta's management of forex & monetary issues has shifted the venue for bulk exchange to Chawk Yadgar of Peshawar. Full proxy rule in motion. Senator Afrasiab Khattak has eqlouently said that "Talib is nothing but a puppet show controlled by Rawelpindi". — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) December 26, 2021

The Afghan lawmaker took to Twitter to say that mismanagement by the country's de facto authorities has exacerbated the forex problem and monetary issues. "The incompetent leadership of the Taliban reduced the Shahzadeh Palace, the largest currency and currency market in the country, to a sub-branch of the Peshawar Memorial Square," he stated. He backed up his position by claiming that under the Taliban's regime, the bulk exchange was relocated to Peshawar's Chawk Yadgar.

