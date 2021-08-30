Amrullah Saleh Urges World Leaders To Stand For What's Right; Says 'there's A Lot To Lose'

As the Afghanistan national resistance force continues to fight fiercely against the Taliban, caretaker President Amrullah Saleh on Monday, urged world leaders to 'overcome fear and stand for the right.' He opined that the global community and in particular, the western civilization has 'a lot to lose,' therefore, they 'keep running away' from the crisis.

Saleh said it is not about his presidency but about not giving up to extremists and terrorists that are ravaging the country.

Let's overcome fear and stand for the right. The global community & in particular the western civilization has a lot to lose. A lot if it keeps running away. It isn't about my presidency but not giving up to extremists & terrorists. https://t.co/RRMleQq3yf — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 30, 2021

The acting President was reacting to a tweet by American politician Michael Johns, who in an interview, stated that all governments should recognize Amrullah Saleh as the interim president of Afghanistan, thereby upholding the 2004 Afghan constitution.

"What exactly should we (the US) be doing in Afghanistan? First, get American civilians out; second, respect the 2004 Afghan constitution, which means recognizing and calling on all governments to recognize the interim presidency of Amrullah Saleh," Johns said in a tweet.

'Taliban rule won't last long In Afghanistan'

This comes two days after Saleh expressed confidence that the Taliban rule 'won't last long' in the country. Saleh, who is currently in Panjshir with the anti-Taliban resistance, told Euronews that the Taliban's Islamic Emirate is unacceptable to the people of Afghanistan.

"The law of the Taliban is Islamic Emirate, unacceptable to the people of Afghanistan and the election of a leader by a group is unacceptable. It is impossible for Taliban rule to last long in Afghanistan," said Saleh

The national resistance leader also predicted that the Taliban will face a 'deep military crisis' involving other areas apart from Panjshir, which is currently mounting resistance against them. He also called on the European Union 'to assume its moral responsibility and support for the Afghan National Resistance, politically and morally.'

Just days after Saleh's remarks, the resistance force defeated Talibani militants in the Panjshir valley and nearby areas killing over 85 terrorists in the battle. In the battle in the Pul-e-Hesar district of Andarab, the resistance forces forced the terrorist group to retreat from several parts of the district, leaving behind dozens of their vehicles, arms, and ammunition.