Amrullah Saleh Wishes India On I-Day, Vows To Free Afghanistan From Pak-backed Taliban

Afghanistan's former vice president Amrullah Saleh joined world leaders in wishing India as the country is celebrating its 75th year of Independence on Monday, August 15. Taking to Twitter, the Afghan leader wrote, "Happy Independence Day to India. Jai Hind. August 15 is auspicious for India & a bitter coincidence for Afghanistan who mourns the creepy occupation of their country by the Pakistan-backed Taliban militias." Saleh also pledged to free Afghanistan from the clutches of Pakistan-backed Talibs. "This should be fixed & it will. This black dot will be removed from our calendar," he added.

Happy Independence Day to India . Jai Hind. August 15 is auspicious for India & a bitter coincidence for Afgs who mourn the creepy occupation of their country by the Pak backed Talib militias.This should be fixed & it will. This black dot will be removed from our calendar. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 15, 2022

It should be noted here that the Taliban ousted President Ashraf Ghani-led government in Afghanistan and took over the country's reign on August 15, 2021. Remembering the fateful day, Saleh claimed that the Taliban militias supported by Pakistan invaded the capital, Kabul, on August 15, 2021, bringing with them an "alien culture and history." "Their return was facilitated by Doha deal conspiracy. Afghans mourn August 15 as black day & are struggling to re-instate their identity & regain their freedom [sic]," he wrote in a separate tweet.

On August 15, 2021, the Pakistani backed Taliban militias alien to Afg culture & history stormed the capital .Their return was facilitated by Doha deal conspiracy. Afghans mourn August 15 as black day & are struggling to re-instate their identity & regain their freedom. — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 15, 2022

India provided continuous support to Afghanistan since Taliban's takeover

Notably, India has continuously provided humanitarian assistance, including life-saving medicines to Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover. According to the Indian External Affairs Ministry, the country has continuously provided humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people in response to their needs since the Taliban's takeover. In keeping with its development relationship with the Afghan people, India has also supplied at least one million doses of COVAXIN to Iran to administer to Afghan refugees in the Western Asian country. "We have also assisted UNICEF by supplying almost 60 million doses of polio vaccine and two tons of essential medicines," the MEA remarked.

It is pertinent to mention here that India celebrated its 75th Independence Day on Monday, whereas, Afghanistan marked the completion of one year of the Taliban's rule. For the last one year, the law and order situation in Afghanistan has also remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people under the Taliban rule. Meanwhile, the Taliban leaders have urged the United States to release Afghanistan's frozen assets in order to steer the country's fragile economy.

Image: ANI