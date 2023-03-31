Amsterdam Asks Hard Partying Young British Men Traveling To City To 'stay Away!'

Amsterdam's government has asked the "hard-partying" and "messy" young British men who come to the Dutch Capital for "drug-fueled" shenanigans to "stay away!". A new campaign launched by the Amsterdam government involves online advertisements that have targeted British men aged 18 to 35, whom the city accuses of coming for "a messy night and getting trashed."

The campaign video asking the Brits to stay away can be prompted when the search terms like "pub crawl Amsterdam," “stag party Amsterdam,” and "cheap hotel Amsterdam" are used by the travellers making a booking to the Dutch Capital. These videos will warn the tourists of the consequences of bad behaviour in Amsterdam.

"Visitors will remain welcome, but not if they misbehave and cause nuisance," Amsterdam's deputy mayor Sofyan Mbarki said in the statement. "In that case, we as a city will say: rather not, stay away."

According to a statement published by Amsterdam City Council, the government's 'Stay Away' online discouragement campaign is aimed at barring the "nuisance tourists" who come to Amsterdam to "let loose, with all the consequences that entail." The statement elaborated that the "nuisance-causing visitors" from the Netherlands and other EU countries will also be incorporated and will be asked not to travel to Amsterdam and create a ruckus. Advertisements show the risks and consequences associated with the nuisance and excessive alcohol and drug use. It underscored the fines that can be imposed, leading up to imprisonment. Other consequences involve a criminal record, hospitalisation and damage to health.

One such clip shows a tourist getting handcuffed by the police with an ominous background score. Other 30-second videos show an intoxicated British man, almost unconscious, taken to the hospital by the authorities. Another man who insulted two policemen was seen getting arrested.

"Coming to Amsterdam for a messy night + getting trashed = €140 fine + criminal record = fewer prospects," reads the warning text on one of the Ad, adding: “Stay away.”

Locals complain to police

As many as 20 million tourists visit Amsterdam every year, a Capital famous for the red light district that has transformed it into Europe’s leading party capital. Locals have complained to the police about the notorious drunken tourists who publicly use cannabis at the “coffee shops.” Last month, the government made it illegal to smoke cannabis in the red light district in Amsterdam.

The government ordered the bars, and sex clubs to close down early to deter the rowdy British men whom the City's council accused of urinating in public, drunkenness, noise nuisance and buying drugs from street dealers. In December 2022, the city council adopted the Visitor Economy 2035 Vision and a package to combat excessive tourism and nuisance. Several such cases will also be heard this spring by the city council. Stricter closing times were imposed on the party spots, a smoking ban was instated and alcohol sales were limited in certain areas.