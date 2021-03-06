An Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Strikes New Zealand, No Damage Reported

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck New Zealand on Saturday following a series of tremors felt earlier this week. The earthquake was registered at 00:16 GMT with the epicentre located at a depth of 9 kilometres, reported news agency ANI citing US Geological Survey. There were no reports of any damage caused by the earthquake. The government has not declared a tsunami alert.

Earthquake jolts New Zealand

New Zealand on early Friday downgraded its tsunami warning after a powerful earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands region sparking fears of a tsunami. Within the past few days, several powerful earthquakes have been reported in New Zealand. An earthquake of magnitude 8.1 struck the ocean off the coast of New Zealand on March 5. It was the second earthquake to strike within hours. An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 quake had awoken many people during the night throughout New Zealand. While both quakes triggered warning systems, neither of them appeared to pose a widespread threat to lives or major infrastructure. As per media reports, residents in some areas had received emergency alerts on their phones urging them to "EVACUATE NOW"

Acting upon this situation, the emergency agency issued a temporary evacuation order for the people living near the coast and warning them to not stay at their homes as a "damaging tsunami is possible". The Kermadec Islands are 500 to 620 miles northeast of New Zealand's North Island. The East Coast of the North Island from the Bay of Islands to Whangarei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay including Whakatane and Opotiki and Great Barrier Island are all included in the Pacific nation's tsunami warning. The emergency agency had issued a temporary evacuation order for the people living near the coast and warning them to not stay at their homes. New Zealand earthquake of 8.1 magnitudes had also triggered warnings in Hawaii and in American Samoa, which were later cancelled.

The National Advisory issued following the earthquakes near the KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION is cancelled. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 5, 2021

(Inputs From ANI)