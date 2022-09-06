Anand Mahindra Comments On UK PM Race, Suggests 'Downing Street Residence' As Consolation

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is an active social media user and is known for sharing interesting videos and pictures on Twitter. Apart from expressing views on current affairs, the business tycoon is known for entertaining and educating his social media followers with his varied posts. Recently, Anand Mahindra shared a picture of a street in Brooklyn, New York which shares its name with the street where the official residence of the UK Prime Minister is located.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Anand Mahindra posted a picture which shows a signboard that reads, "Downing St." He shared the picture a few hours before Liz Truss was named as the leader of the Conservative Party and Britain's next Prime Minister. While sharing the picture, Anand Mahindra stated that "Downing St" is in New York, not London. He suggested that the runner-up in the Prime Ministerial race of the UK could purchase a residence in Downing St of Brooklyn. Anand Mahindra in the tweet said, "This one’s in Brooklyn, NY, not London. As a consolation, whoever misses out on the Prime Ministership today could acquire a residence there." Take a look a the post here:

This one’s in Brooklyn, NY, not London. As a consolation, whoever misses out on the Prime Ministership today could acquire a residence there…. 😊 pic.twitter.com/RQyfAvswU6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2022

Earlier in July, Anand Mahindra had shared a meme on 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British Prime Minister. In his post, the industrialist posted a picture which showed the facade of the UK PM's residence adorned with dry mango leaves and a Swastika sign.

The future of 10 Downing Street? The famed British humour is now laced with Desi humour…😊 pic.twitter.com/rjkYPhWDGX — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 12, 2022

Liz Truss named UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss has been declared the winner of the Conservative Party election and will succeed Boris Johnson as the UK's Prime Minister. Truss defeated her fellow contender Rishi Sunak by more than 20,000 votes as she received 81,326 votes while Indian-origin Sunak secured 60,399 votes. It is pertinent to mention here that Liz Truss will become the third female Prime Minister of Britain after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

After being announced as the Conservative Leader, Liz Truss thanked the members of her party and called it an "honour" to be elected as the leader of the Conservative party. In her speech after winning the contest, Truss paid tribute to her fellow contender Rishi Sunak. She also took to her Twitter handle to thank her party members for trusting her to lead and work for UK. She committed to take "bold action" to get through "these tough times" and "grow" the economy of Britain.

I am honoured to be elected Leader of the Conservative Party.



Thank you for putting your trust in me to lead and deliver for our great country.



I will take bold action to get all of us through these tough times, grow our economy, and unleash the United Kingdom’s potential. pic.twitter.com/xCGGTJzjqb — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 5, 2022

Image: AP/Facebook/MahindraRise