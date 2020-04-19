COVID-19: Anand Mahindra Shares Hilarious Clip Of Man Using Beard To Cover His Face

The Chairman of Mahindra groups, Anand Mahindra is known for sharing witty and humorous posts. Yet again, on April 19, he broke the monotony of lockdown and left people in splits when he shared a video clip which was sent to him by a ‘French Friend’. The hilarious 11-second clip gave a whole new justification for men not shaving their beard during the lockdown.

The video showed a man with a long beard who folds his beard to cover his face after rejecting the usual facemask. He then puts on a helmet and sunglasses before expressing his readiness to step out with a thumbs-up sign. Along with the post, Mahindra jokingly wrote than he always thought that laziness was the reason people did not shave, but now he knows the actual reason.

Sent to me by a French friend. I know that many of my friends aren’t shaving during the lockdown...I thought it was laziness...Now I know why... pic.twitter.com/yx9shvjrqe — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 19, 2020

The amusing video clip posted earlier on April 19, has racked up over 48.5k views and 4.6 likes in just a few hours. It has also left netizens lauding the man for his innovation. Many others took the chance to share similar clips while many suggested Mahindra to try the trick at home.

Females can try this method... they have long hairs too...



Just vice versa of the same method... — Winner. (@iWinnerJain) April 19, 2020

Tussi great ho sir ji....every time u post most amazing videos, news, or anything — AVINASH KUMAR (@kavinnash11) April 19, 2020

Hahaha nice technique 👌 — Aditya Pratap Singh (@AdityaP67684646) April 19, 2020

sent by my friend from USA pic.twitter.com/ljU4QVtUqj — Pradeep (@pradeepksaxena) April 19, 2020

Never realised #Sardars like me came with a #mask as part of the original spec! 🤣😂 — V Jaskirat Singh Nagra 🇮🇳 (@jsn4x4) April 19, 2020

