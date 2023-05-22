Ancient Hebrew Bible That Went Missing For 600 Yrs Sells For US $38mn At Auction In NY

The oldest Hebrew Bible in the world which has been missing for 600 years was sold at the Sotheby’s auction house in New York for USD 38 million. According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), the ancient leather-bound handwritten book volume dates back from around 900 AD and contains almost the entirety of the Hebrew Bible. Sotheby’s revealed that this bible can be considered the most complete and early copy of the bible to exist. The Hebrew Bible is known as the Codex Sassoon and was named after its former owner David Solomon Sassoon.

Sassoon is a collector who as of now has garnered a significant collection of Judaica and Hebraica manuscripts in the 20th century. According to SCMP, the bible was sold on Wednesday after a round of bidding which only lasted for 10 minutes. The Bible was bought in the auction by Alfred Moses, an American lawyer and former ambassador. The money given by Moses will be donated to the ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The Bible surpassed Bill Gates’s colossal purchase

According to Financial Times, the bible has now surpassed Microsoft Co-founder’s colossal purchase. In 1994, Bill Gates paid $31 million for Da Vinci’s Codex Leicester. It was Ken Griffin, the CEO of Citadel who set the record for paying the most for a historical document. In 2021, Griffin paid US $43 million for an original printed copy of the US Constitution. As far as the Hebrew Bible is concerned, Codex Sasson was written by an unknown master scribe for over a period of two years.

The Bible holds a fascinating history; during its lifespan, it was housed in a synagogue in Syria. When invaders knocked on the doors of the synagogue, several members of the Jewish community hid it away for safekeeping. However, somehow the bible went missing for 600 years until it appeared in 1929 and was originally bought by David Sassoon. There are no official records of where the bible was for 600 years.