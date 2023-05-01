Andrew Tate Now Claims Various Groups Want Him To 'disappear'; Sparks Controversy

Former kickboxer and social media influencer known for his homophobic and misogynist views Andrew Tate sparked a backlash online for claiming that various groups, including the LGBT community, feminists, and big pharma companies, were attempting to make him “disappear.” Tate, who was called out by Twitter users for spreading "conspiracy theories," added that he is determined to fight back as he is the “most influential man on the planet," remarking that these groups have "billions of dollars and endless influence." "But I am still the most influential man on the planet. Will they succeed? Gather Chi from the final breaths,” Tate's tweet read.

Will they… https://t.co/O4UvwoQuvU pic.twitter.com/UADmLhEHLz April 29, 2023

The controversial media sensation is banned from leading online platforms YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram for his views that are primarily damaging to the younger audience. Meta removed Tate's official accounts from the social media platforms for violating the company's policies for dangerous organizations. Tate had 4.7 million followers on Instagram before he was permanently banned. The latter was also banned from TikTok after an investigation found that an account belonging to Tate had video uploads that violated its Community Guidelines.

"Misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok," a TikTok spokesperson was reported to have said. "Our investigation into this content is ongoing, as we continue to remove violative accounts and videos, and pursue measures to strengthen our enforcement, including our detection models, against this type of content."

Three UK women plan to sue Tate for rape

At least three UK women are planning to sue the social media influencer and self-proclaimed 'Alpha male' Tate. The women are accusing the former kickboxer of rape and abuse. Known for his misogynist views, Tate, 36, a British-US citizen who has 5.3 million Twitter followers, has had frequent run-ins with the authorities and was arrested in Romania on human trafficking charges shortly after he sparred with Greta Thunberg on Twitter on the topic of climate change. Tate boasted about the emissions of his fleet of cars. Romanian Police arrested Tate and his brother Tristan Tate over sex-trafficking charges. The women accused him of inflicting physical injury and psychological harm which eventually disrupted their normal working or living life for several years. Having rejected a bail request from the divisive social media influencer, the Romanian court agreed to an appeal to replace his detention with house arrest.