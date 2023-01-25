Andrew Tate Upload First E-mail From Jail, Whines Over ‘cockroaches, Lice’ In Prison Cell

Embattled influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate currently resides in a dim and dingy prison cell, surrounded by lice, bed bugs, and cockroaches that he likes to call his “only friends.”

According to The Independent, Tate was apprehended on a string of suspicions such as rape, human trafficking, and creating a crime group to target women last month.

Now, the 36-year-old has shared a message with his followers titled "My first email from imprisonment.” Uploaded on his website, the message details his unpleasant experience inside a prison cell that "has no light.” He also alleges that prison guards are attempting to “break” him and instil feelings of rage and hate in his heart.

“They are trying to break me. Thrown inside a cell without light. Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night. When the guards bring me to and from the courtroom, I stay absolutely respectful. They try to pour hatred into my heart,” Tate wrote, adding that the prison guards are aware “I am innocent.”

This is not the first time that Tate has shared his ordeal on the internet. Since being confined in his prison cell, the influencer has somehow managed to remain active on his Twitter handle. "In the darkened silence of solitary confinement there is almost no noise. Pray for me, I can hear you,” reads one tweet, although it is unclear if the tweet was posted by Tate or someone else in charge of his account.

Romanian authorities apprehend Andrew Tate

The controversial influencer narrated his prison experience after a court’s ruling that he could stay in jail in Romania for four more weeks. Last month, Tate was arrested by Romanian authorities along with his younger sibling Tristan and two women of Romanian nationality.

Romanian prosecutors have said that the quartet, including Tate, "appear to have created an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content. They would have gained important sums of money,” Mirror UK reported.