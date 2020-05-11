Andrew Yang Reveals His Roosevelt Connection; Takes Joe Biden By Surprise

American entrepreneur and former Democratic candidate Andrew Yang has revealed that Former US President Theodore Roosevelt's great-grandaughter is his god-daughter. Yang was speaking to former Vice President Joe Biden on the latter's online show, 'Here's the Deal' and the reveal came as a surprise to the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee.

Yang's Roosevelt connection

.@AndrewYang and I covered a lot of ground on the next episode of Here's the Deal, but the most surprising part might have been learning about his connection to the Roosevelts.



Make sure to tune in for the full episode tomorrow morning: https://t.co/gfVHzRcDXo pic.twitter.com/oYcWnZXWM8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 10, 2020

Biden, the Democratic front runner for the upcoming US Presidential elections, has been hosting a series of conversations and asked Yang about who his political role model was. Naming former President Roosevelt, Yang remarked that he was 'bipartisan', 'fearless', and 'people-oriented'.

In the series "Here’s The Deal,” former Vice President Biden provides a voice of clarity during uncertain times. Each episode will feature in-depth conversations about pressing issues with some of the nation’s top experts.

Yang ended his bid for the White House in February and created buzz after his 'Universal Basic Income' idea. The 45-year-old was one of the breakout stars of the Democratic primary race, building a following that started largely online but expanded to give him enough donors and polling numbers to qualify for the first six debates. Yang announced his departure from the race shortly before Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet did Tuesday night, bringing the Democratic field to single digits.

